Modern Market: Fast food that's healthy for you

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - If you’re looking for farm-fresh but also like fast and affordable, then you need to try Modern Market. This Colorado-based franchise is sprouting in Scottsdale with their grand opening this weekend.

Co-founder and Co-CEO Anthony Pigliacampo says it’s the restaurants mission to prove that fast food can be healthy for you.

“I think most people recognize there’s a connection between what you eat and how you feel, and lot of that has to do with what’s in the food. Most people don’t want salad three times a day.”

Modern Market proudly works with locally sourced ingredients. Pigliacampo says, “Every market we go into, we custom build our supply chain based on what’s available there.”

The restaurant has vetted sources from Cartel Coffee Lab, Abbey Lee Farms, Four Peaks Brewing, Duncan Family Farms, Shamrock Foods and also uses organic Bianco De Napoli crushed tomatoes on its pizzas.

All Modern Market entrees cost around $10 and they’re opening more restaurants around the valley.

LOCATIONS

• 4821 N. Scottsdale Road, suite 109, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 (near Postino)

• Scottsdale Promenade - 16203 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

• Ahwatukee Foothills Towne Center - 4901 E. Ray Road, Phoenix, AZ 85044

