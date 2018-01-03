Mesa LDS members say church leader Monson was a compassionate leader

(Photo: Rich Prange/12 News)

Mesa members of the LDS Church are mourning the loss of its prophet and president. Thomas S. Monson died Tuesday at the age of 90.

Monson served as a leader in the Mormon Church for most of his adult life. He was called to be its prophet in 2008.

“He was an amazing man. Definitely an example of how to be a good person, to care about people as individuals,” said Heather Capson.

LDS faithfuls in Mesa say they will remember the plain-speaking, compassionate leader fondly.

“President Monson always had a humbleness to him that I admired,” said Nathan Elliot.

“He was a wonderful president and a great apostle,” said Elder Ronald L. Kennedy, senior missionary serving at the Mesa Temple Visitors' Center.

President Monson lead the church through a period of debates about same-sex marriage and the role of women in leadership. The church maintained its core doctrine on both issues.

Monson was also known as a builder of Temples. Lowering the age men and women could serve missions to 18 and growing worldwide church membership to almost 16 million.

He often visited hospital patients and widows. Emphasizing a core Christian principle to minister to those who suffer. Monson himself became a widower in 2008 when his wife Frances died.

“He dearly loved his beloved wife. So, it's a sad and happy moment because he's going to be with her,” said Kennedy.

“He was just filled with a light and happiness that was contagious,” said Capson.

The LDS Church is expected to select a new president within the coming days. Traditionally, the senior apostle within the church is voted into the new position by church leadership after deliberation and prayer.

