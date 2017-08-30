8 oz. ground turkey or beef

¼ cup chopped onion

4 cups water

6 oz. whole grain spaghetti, cut in half

2 (14.5 oz.) cans diced tomatoes seasoned with basil, garlic and oregano

3 tbsp. tomato paste

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp. Italian seasoning

¼ tsp. black pepper

Fresh grated Parmesan cheese, if desired

Fantasia ® Bake, Serve & Store 3-in-1 Miracle Dish

Fantasia® Silicone Steamer Set

DIRECTIONS

For pasta:

Place the Steamer inside the 3-Qt. Casserole of the Miracle Dish. Combine ground turkey with onion and place in Steamer, cover with Silicone Lid. Microwave on HIGH 2 minutes. Remove from the microwave, stir, and remove the Steamer; set aside to drain. Rinse the Casserole; add 4 cups water and pasta. Place uncovered in microwave and cook 5 minutes on HIGH.

For sauce:

Combine drained meat, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, garlic and seasonings in the 1.5-Qt. Casserole. Place the 1.5-Qt. Casserole on top of the 3-Qt. Casserole; cook on HIGH for 10 minutes or until pasta is al dente. Carefully remove; stir sauce and drain pasta using the Steamer. Top with Parmesan cheese, if desired. Serves 4.