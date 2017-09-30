Masked man robs Circle K

A masked robber points a gun at a clerk at the Cirlce K at 12th Street and Maryland on September 13, 2017. (Photo: Silent Witness)

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police and Silent Witness are hoping you can help them find a masked man who held up a convenience store at gunpoint, while another man stole cigarettes.

The armed robbery happened at the Circle K at 12th Street and Maryland on September 13th, about 1:30 a.m.

"We need to connect the dots on this and talk to these guys and find out the relationship," said Sgt. Jamie Rothschild, who's with Silent Witness.

Sgt. Rothschild doesn’t know if the two men planned the robbery of if it was just coincidence.

It all started when surveillance video shows a man walk into the store and ask for a cup of water.

Then seconds later, a masked man with a gun barged in, pointed the gun at the clerk behind the register and demanded cash. At the same time, the other man -- with the cup of water -- went behind the counter and stole cigarettes.

"Somebody that would take the time go get a weapon and endanger a clerk’s life over property, is somebody we want to find," Sgt. Rothschild said.

If you know anything about the robbery, you’re asked to call Silent Witness at 480-Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a reward of up to $1,000.

