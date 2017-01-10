Man ticketed for leaving car running in driveway

Nick Taylor shows the ticket police officer gave him for warming up his car in his own driveway. (Photo: WDIV)

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A Roseville man is upset that a police officer gave him a ticket for warming up his car in his own driveway.

"Every person warms up their car," Nick Taylor said. "We live in Michigan!"

Taylor said he started his car Tuesday morning to warm it up and went inside for five minutes. When he went back outside, he had received a ticket for leaving his "motor vehicle unattended."

Police said the key component of the case is whether the key is in the car. Using a remote starter is okay because the key isn't in the car.

"You're putting the public at risk," said Roseville Police Chief James Berlin. "This is purely a public safety issue."

