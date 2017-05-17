Man fatally punched 7-week-old son 'because he wouldn't stop crying'

Anthony DeArmas and son Karter Smith

SLIDELL, La. -- A Slidell man is facing a first-degree murder charge for beating his seven-week-old son to death.

Last Wednesday (May 10), the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office was called to a home in the 1200 block of Eagle Lake Boulevard where an infant was not breathing.

EMS were able to revive the seven-week-old, identified as Karter Smith, and he was taken to a local hospital.

There, doctors determined Smith had severe head injuries, which prompted investigators to question the boy's father, Anthony Dearmas, 25.

Authorities said Dearmas initially created a story about the boy's condition, but later told police he punched the child, knocking him off the couch, because he wouldn't stop crying. The hit caused the infant to fall on his head, ultimately leading to his death. Smith was pronounced dead Saturday May 13.

An autopsy conducted by St. Tammany Parish Coroner determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.

Dearmas was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, and on Monday he was additionally charged with first-degree murder.



Smith's mother said Karter has a twin brother Karmelo (pictured above).

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said the act is beyond him.

"Even more disturbing is the fact this was his own child. Mr. Dearmas is where he belongs, behind bars," Smith said.

