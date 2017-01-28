Man arrested in connection with a church fire

Marcellus Mais arrested in connection with a church fire (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire Department Arson Investigators have arrested a suspect in connection to a fire that broke out Friday evening at Tanner Chapel.

Phoenix fire crews responded to the fire around 11 p.m. Friday, near Jefferson and 7th streets.

Crews located the fire in the front room of the church and were able to quickly extinguish it.

Tanner Chapel fire (Photo: Phoenix Fire Department)

No injuries were reported.

Investigators determined it was arson.

During the investigation, Marcellus Mais, 29, approached Phoenix police officers and claimed responsibility for the fire.

He was arrested.

Investigators do not have a motive.

