Lyft driver attacked by would-be passengers

Lyft's new Amp device sits on the dashboard of a vehicle, replacing the company's signature pink Glowstache. (Photo: Lyft)

A Sacramento-area Lyft driver was punched and had water bottles thrown at her when she refused to give a ride to a group of eight people in south Sacramento.

Nakayla Hall fought back tears as she addressed a group of Lyft and Uber drivers Monday night about the ride that turned into an attack.

"I have this bump on my forehead, I have another bump on the back of my head," Hall said, pointing to a gash on the left side of her forehead.

Hall was picking up a Lyft Plus group around 3 a.m. Thursday. Eight people tried to get into her car, which only has room for six passengers.

She then told the group she can't take everyone.

"They told me, 'No, your job is to get us where we need to go,'" Hall said.

When the group of men and women refused to follow the rules, Hall called police. That's when things turned violent.

"The phone started ringing and that's when water started getting poured on me, basically from all directions," Hall said. "I started getting punched and they started taking the phone on my right side."

Hall says five people attacked her before she was finally able to shut the door and drive away.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2u0DKxM

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM