YMCA swimming lessons are available for students six months and older.

There's a brand-new swim program at Arizona YMCAs. You can get your kids water safe while having fun at the same time.

"Our brand new swim lesson program was developed over four years. Y-USA put a ton of research, products and personnel into this brand new swim lesson program," said aquatics director Connie McNamara. "One of the things they found is that children learn best in 30 minute segments over eight lessons."

There are three steps to getting swim smart:

1. Jump, push, turn, grab -- "It teaches a child if you fall in the water how to get themselves to the side."

2. Swim, float, swim -- "If you fall in and you have to swim a distance you can roll over and float."

3. Swim strokes -- "They would be able to develop the essentials of freestyle and side breathing, breaststroke, butterfly."

With the new swim program underway all summer long at all 16 YMCA branches in Arizona, you can dive right into the lessons right now!

Prices for lessons vary depending on the community's needs. Go to www.valleyymca.org for more information or call 602-404-9622.

