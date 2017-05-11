Operation: Water Watch resources

Public pool, from 12 News file video.

The leading cause of death among Arizona preschoolers, ages 1-4, is drowning. There were 253 unintentional injuries which lead to death between 2010 and 2015, and 99 of those were drowning related, according to a report from the CDC.

What can you do?

• Ensure you have a working pool fence around your residential swimming pools. Visit this PDF from SRP to learn backyard safety.

• Enlist a water watcher EVERY time you are around water---even at community pools and lakes. What is a water watcher?

• Enroll non-swimmers in swim classes. Some low cost options may be offered through your city and the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona.

• Learn CPR.

• Share with neighbors, friends and family your dedication to being a “Water Watcher.”

