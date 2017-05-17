What would it take to impeach President Donald Trump?

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

On this day 44 years ago , the Watergate hearings were first televised.

What we learned then is that impeachment is as much a political issue as a legal one.

A look at the politics here in Arizona shows why impeachment of a Republican president by Republican members of congress is a long shot.

Arizona Sen. John McCain went someplace few other Republicans would dare Wednesday.

"Watergate took nine months," he said. "This thing seems to be taking hours."

President Richard Nixon resigned before he could be impeached, but the idea of removing a president from office conjures his image.

The House of Representatives is the body that would impeach a president, but there's not much talk about Watergate from House Speaker Paul Ryan or other Republicans there.

Jon Gabriel, who is the editor-in-chief of conservative site Ricochet, said the House Republicans need to keep their Trump-friendly bases in their corners -- they all face elections in 2018.

"They don't want to get too far out over their skis, either attacking or defending him," Gabriel said.

Rep. Paul Gosar of Flagstaff represents a district that Trump won by 40 points over Hillary Clinton -- he votes with the president 96 percent of the time.

Reps. Andy Biggs, Trent Franks and David Schweikert all have similar pro-Trump profiles.

Rep. Martha McSally of Tucson has voted with Trump 100 percent of the time, but her district went for Hillary Clinton over Trump by 5 points.

This all means it'd take a lot for the representatives to turn on Trump because of the political toll it'd take in their districts.

"Trump's biggest supporters would have to turn on him," Gabriel said.

That's what doomed Nixon 43 years ago, according to Gabriel.

"Barry Goldwater from Arizona went up to him and said, 'OK you're gonna need to step down or we're gonna vote to impeach,'" Gabriel said.

Sen. Jeff Flake is also walking a fine line as he's up for reelection next year. He posted a short tweet Tuesday night calling for Congress to see former FBI Director James Comey's memo saying Trump asked him to give up on the Michael Flynn-Russia investigation.

