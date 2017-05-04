Phoenix teen taking care of siblings after mother killed in cycling accident

Cyndi Whitmore. (Photo: 12 News file)

Cyndi Whitmore was killed a week ago when she was on a morning bike ride. She swerved out of the bike lane on Baseline Road near 35th Street and was hit by a produce truck, police said.

Whitmore leaves behind four children.

A fundraising account has been set up for the woman who dedicated her time to many local organizations advocating for the rights of undocumented immigrants.

Her oldest son is taking on the responsibility of raising his younger siblings and the money raised from the YouCaring account will go to support them.

