Mesa councilman's DUI arrest could lead to removal

Mesa city councilman Ryan Winkle. (Photo: City of Mesa)

The Mesa City Council has a meeting scheduled for Thursday morning to discuss what to do about Councilman Ryan Winkle after his DUI arrest. Winkle might beat them to it.

The council has a wide range of options, including throwing Winkle out of office.

But Winkle -- in office just five months -- has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday afternoon. I've learned he's likely to take a leave of absence but not resign.

Winkle's DUI arrest in Tempe in the early morning hours of May 7 has proved to be an embarrassment for both him and his wife, Ericka.

Ericka Winkle is heard scolding the Tempe cop arresting him for not recognizing her husband. She said Winkle, the lone Democrat on the Mesa council, was a friend of police and fire.

Winkle's DUI arrest also led to the disclosure that this was his second arrest for driving under the influence. He spent a month in jail in 2009 for an extreme DUI conviction. That information apparently never came up during his campaign for the council.

Since his arrest last week, several Mesa council members have cited Winkle's good works in the community. He won wide respect for a clean, hard-working election campaign.

But Mesa Mayor John Giles spoke for many colleagues in a statement last week, appearing to nudge Winkle into stepping down:

"Ryan made a serious mistake that comes with serious consequences. My hope is that he carefully considers what is best for himself, his family and the community."

The city charter gives the council the power to punish Winkle, including removing him from office. Five votes are required from the seven-member council to punish a colleague.

One reason the council wouldn't act now to force Winkle out: There are no results yet on the blood test from his DUI arrest, which means there are no charges.

Tempe police say the results could take up to a month.

