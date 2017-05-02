Is Trump standing in the way of Phoenix ID card?

(Photo: Getty Images)

Is President Trump standing in the way of a new Phoenix ID card for undocumented immigrants?

The card was supposed to have been rolled out three months ago, but there's been silence since then.

We verified whether the card will ever be rolled out.

The Phoenix City Council narrowly approved the One PHX ID last August, after a two-year campaign by immigration and community advocates.

The ID card will initially serve as a library card. Advocates say it could help residents do things like open a bank account or volunteer at their children's schools. Each card will cost $30.

A lot changed between the council's August vote and the scheduled rollout in February: Donald Trump was elected president.

The card's supporters say that's a deal breaker.

Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration has raised fears that authorities could use the Phoenix ID card to identify undocumented immigrants.

Last month, a judge gave New York City the go-ahead to destroy personal documents submitted for its municipal ID card. Republican lawmakers there who sued to get the documents echoed President Trump's warnings that applicants weren't properly vetted.

"Under Trump's administration, now more than ever city governments (that) use this type of card need to be protected," said Viridiana Henandez, of the Center for Neighborhood Leadership, which led the campaign for the card.

Hernandez said community groups were informed of the new challenges for cardholders.

"They decided they couldn't move forward with the ID without these protections," she said.

The City of Phoenix tells a different story.

A spokesman blames the delayed rollout on the Republican-controlled Legislature's attempts over the last two years to ban the cards.

"Staff is waiting until the legislative session concludes to determine how any Phoenix city services card program would comply with any changes mandated in state legislation," spokesman Matthew Heil said in an email.

The City says the card is now expected to be issued in late spring or early summer.

There is also the issue of an expected $100,000 commitment from community groups to help defray the start-up cost of the ID program. It's not clear whether the community groups have that money.

With so many questions surrounding the program, we've verified there is no way to know if or when the One PHX ID card will ever be issued.

