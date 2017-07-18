KPNX
Is sparkling water as hydrating as regular water?

Dr. Sonal Haerter from St. Joseph?s Hospital and Medical Center explains the difference between sparking water and regular water and what you should consider for your health.

Tram Mai, KPNX 6:27 PM. MST July 18, 2017

PHOENIX - There's a big trend toward ditching sodas for sparkling water. But what exactly is sparkling water?

According to Dr. Sonal Haerter from St. Joseph's Hospital, "pure sparkling water is water that's infused with carbon dioxide under pressure."

But is drinking carbonated flavored water the same as drinking regular water?  

"Pure sparkling water or pure carbonated water is hydrating without having a negative impact on our health," Haerter said. However, she cautions you need to watch out for any added sugar or sodium.

We also wanted to verify if sparkling water is bad for your bones like soda is known to be.

"Carbonated water does not have a negative impact on bone density but the caffeinated sweetened colas definitely have a negative impact on bone density," Haerter said.

