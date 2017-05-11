Flake, McCain raise questions about Trump's decision to fire Comey

Sen. John McCain and Sen. Jeff Flake in Washington, DC. Nov. 4, 2015 (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Arizona's two senators are expressing concerns about the timing and premise of President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake tweeted on the evening of May 9 that he was miffed about the decision.

I've spent the last several hours trying to find an acceptable rationale for the timing of Comey's firing. I just can't do it. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) May 10, 2017

"I've spent the last several hours trying to find an acceptable rationale for Comey's firing. I just can't do it," Flake wrote.

RELATED: Trump: I planned to fire Comey regardless of Justice Department recommendation

Republican Senator John McCain said in a statement that he was disappointed by the president's decision and that it bolstered the case "for a special congressional committee to investigate Russia's interference in the 2016 election."

Most of Arizona's nine congress members have gone on the record with The Arizona Republic over the past two days to express a position on the firing. Two of them, East Valley Republican Andy Biggs and western Arizona Republican Paul Gosar, said they supported the president's decision.

Two other Congress members, Phoenix-area Republicans Trent Franks and David Schweikert, don't appear to have made public statements yet on the firing. 12 News reached out to both of their offices and Thursday and did not receive a response.

© 2017 KPNX-TV