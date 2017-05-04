Do charter schools really get thousands more dollars per student than school districts?

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

Some advocates of charter schools pushed back on a claim we aired during a story earlier this week comparing funding for charter schools vs. that of public schools.

Ken Hicks, the school finance chief for the Peoria School District, told us that based on additional assistance, a given charter school receives about $1,800 more per student than his district. That's 28 times as much money allotted to Peoria School District.

Charter school advocates said the comparison isn't apples-to-apples, though, pointing out that school districts have access to other funding mechanisms that charter schools don't.

