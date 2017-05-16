Are there parasites in your sushi?

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 6: The Maki Shop at 1522 14th Street NW, Washington, DC features fresh sushi rolls. Slices of sushi rolls are pictured. Top row, from left to right are california crab, spicy tuna, and miso tofu. The bottom row, from left to right is beef short rib, veggie and curry chicken. (Photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images) (Photo: The Washington Post/Getty Images)

PHOENIX - Reports hit the internet this week warning of parasites lurking in sushi that may have made their way to the United States.

The parasite, called anisakiasis, is a worm that attaches itself to your stomach and can cause stomach pain, even ulcers in severe cases. It appears in fish and you can ingest it by eating that fish.

No government agency tracks cases of anisakiasis worldwide, but according to various researchers, most cases are focused in Asia, specifically Korea and Japan. But cases have been reported in the United States.

According to the Maricopa County Environmental Health Department, the sushi you get is supposed to be frozen to -4 degrees for 168 hours. That should kill whatever parasites are in the fish. Cooking the fish also kills the parasites.

That fish is then thawed out and used for sushi.

The county health inspectors said they visit the fish suppliers once a year to make sure they're clean and using the right temperatures. But they said it's the restaurant's responsibility to make sure they fish they get has been frozen already.

"There could be places out there that don't have a permit, or they buy stuff from locations or vendors that are not approved by us," Environmental Health Specialist Hans Moesbergen said.

County officials said as long as the rules are followed and the fish is frozen as it should be, the fish should be fine.

