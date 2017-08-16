You can help scientists monitor animals, temperatures, more during eclipse

NASA wants you to help in the world's largest citizen science experiment during the solar eclipse. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - What could go wrong during a solar eclipse? Most likely nothing.

But scientists are keeping a close eye on temperatures, our atmosphere, even the way animals behave.

And you can help.

NASA is asking everyone to take part in the largest citizen science experiment during the eclipse.

But you won't have much time to complete it. The total eclipse will last about an hour and half for the continental United States.

From your point of view you'll have a little more than two minutes, according to NASA scientist Yari Collado-Vega, PhD.

"We're actually hoping that people all around the country can help people do a big science experiment, and we're using social media and smart phones to do that," said Michelle Thaller, PhD, also a NASA scientist.

But why? We'll without sunlight, there is no heat reaching the portion of the surface of the earth.

They want you to measure the temperature change and download the smartphone app Globe Observer to submit your information.

Scientists also believe it may affect our atmosphere, cloud formation (if there is any), even animal behavior.

The last time we saw such an eclipse was almost 40 years ago.

The next total solar eclipse over the US will be in 2024.

