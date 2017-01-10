You can get in the Desert Botanical Garden for free on Tuesday

If you're a plant enthusiast or simply love walking around some beautiful scenery, today's the day for you. (Photo: Facebook screenshot)

If you're a plant enthusiast or simply love walking around some beautiful scenery, today's the day for you.

On Jan. 10, the admission into the Desert Botanical Garden is absolutely free from 8 a.m to 8 p.m.

This is an incredible opportunity to see the amazing sights around the area and enjoy the beautiful day landscapes. But if you can't make it out today, don't worry.

Browser does not support iframes.

The garden offers free admission on the second Tuesday of every month.

For more information on the Desert Botanical Garden, visit their official website.

(© 2017 KPNX)