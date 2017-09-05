You can eat a Chipotle burrito for a good cause tomorrow

This is Tank. (Photo: AHS)

Arizona residents craving Chipotle Wednesday will have the chance to help homeless cats and dogs.

Chipotle and the Arizona Humane Society have partnered for a day of fundraising. According to a release, Arizona Chipotle locations will be donating 50 percent of all purchases to the AHS.

The fundraiser runs from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6. You'll have to pay in store and mention AHS at checkout.

"On behalf of Tank (arguably the biggest Chipotle fan at AHS) and all of the other dogs and cats in our shelter, thank you for marking your calendars for this very special day," AHS said in a release.

AHS Chipotle fundraiser flyer. (Photo: AHS)

