Yee won't run for Congress, remains in race for treasurer

PHOENIX (AP) - State Sen. Kimberly Yee has decided against running for a Phoenix-area U.S. House seat recently vacated by fellow Republican Trent Franks and will instead stay in Arizona's race for state treasurer.

Yee says she was "humbled and honored" by support for a possible congressional campaign but that she remains committed to run for treasurer. That post is now held by Jeff DeWit, a Republican who is not seeking re-election.

Franks resigned amid sexual harassment allegations. A special primary election is set for Feb. 27 with the general election on April 24.

Candidates for the heavily Republican 8th Congressional District seat include former Corporation Commissioner Bob Stump and current or former GOP legislators Steve Montenegro, Phil Lovas and Debbie Lesko.

