Wrong-way wreck snarls NB 51 at Thomas Rd.

DPS troopers block three lanes of northbound SR 51 following a wrong-way wreck, Feb. 6, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Law-enforcement officials are looking for a wrong-way driver who caused a mess on the SR 51 near Thomas Road early Monday.

Department of Public Safety troopers got the call at 4:56 a.m. that a vehicle, described as a gray passenger car, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

The wrong-way car caused a collision then left the scene, troopers say.

It wasn't known if anyone was injured.

The HOV, left and middle lanes of the the 51 northbound past Thomas were closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Traffic was flowing again by about 6:30 a.m.

