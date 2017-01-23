Wrong-way driver in Phoenix causes crash on Interstate 17

(Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say a wrong-way driver caused a head-on collision early Monday morning on Interstate 17 in metro Phoenix.

Trooper Kameron Lee of the Arizona Department of Public Safety says the wrong-way driver is undergoing surgery for cuts to his face, while the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Their injuries weren't life-threatening.

Lee says the wrong-way driver was first reported driving northbound on the southbound Loop 303 freeway and was later spotted traveling southbound on northbound Interstate 17.

The driver collided with another vehicle at Interstate 17 and Union Hills.

Lee says investigators are examining whether the wrong-way driver was impaired at the time.

