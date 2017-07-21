Wrong-way driver dies in crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale

Fatal wrong-way crash in Scottsdale. July 21, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A fatal wrong-way crash closed the southbound Loop 101 at Frank Lloyd Wright just after midnight Friday morning.

The Arizona Department of Safety said the driver of the wrong-way vehicle, 29-year-old Tempe resident Rulon Beazer, died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The northbound lanes remained open and southbound lanes reopened around 6:30 a.m.

DPS said the front driver side of both vehicles bore the brunt of the collision.

© 2017 KPNX-TV