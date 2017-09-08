Wrong-way crash injures 7, including 4 children, on I-10 near 19th Avenue

PHOENIX - Three adults and four children were injured early Friday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 10, Arizona DPS said.
The crash occurred when a black sedan was traveling eastbound on I-10 within the westbound lanes near 19th Avenue, according to DPS. A U-Haul pulling a trailer with a small car was also involved in the collision.
The woman driving the wrong-way vehicle had two children, both in safety seats, in the car with her. DPS says it's unclear whether the children in the U-Haul were fastened in.
Injuries of those involved in the crash are not considered life-threatening, DPS said.
Right lanes of westbound I-10 near 19th Avenue had been closed due to the collision, but reopened around 6 a.m. according to ADOT.
DPS is investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.
