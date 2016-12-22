World Wildlife Zoo workers suffer smoke inhalation rescuing animals from fire

The Rural Metro Fire Department said an electric appliance caused a fire at the aquarium at the World Wildlife Zoo, Dec. 22, 2016. (Photo: Nick Perez/12 News)

Between five and eight employees were injured Thursday while trying to rescue animals from a fire at the aquarium at the World Wildlife Zoo, according to fire officials.

The employees were treated for smoke inhalation at the zoo. None were taken to the hospital.

The fire, which started in an electrical appliance according to the Rural Metro Fire Department, spread to some wood in an aquarium building that houses fish, otters and turtles.

When workers weren't able to extinguish the fire, they moved to evacuate the otters and turtles.

According to the zoo, no animals were injured but the River Monster building will be closed until further notice.

The otters are safe & sound at @ZooWildlife! A fire broke out in their building this morning. All animals safe & fire is out #12news @12news pic.twitter.com/a9l28q9J4R — Brandon Hamilton (@bhamiltonTV) December 22, 2016

The zoo, which is home to a number of exotic animals, is located near Loop 303 and Northern in the west Valley.

