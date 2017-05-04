Woman who stole MCSO truck while naked sentenced to over 2 years in prison

PHOENIX - Lisa Luna, the woman who stole a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy's patrol vehicle and led authorities on a high-speed chase while naked, has been sentenced to 2.25 years in prison.

She will also serve three years supervised probation upon her release, according to a court spokesperson.

The incident happened in January at a Shell gas station in Gila Bend. As a deputy attempted to assist Luna, who was naked and initially claiming to have been sexually assaulted, she jumped in his vehicle and sped away.

Luna drove east on Interstate 8 -- reaching speeds of more than 100 mph. She was stopped after merging onto Interstate 10 toward Tucson and subdued using a non-lethal bean bag gun.

Luna accused her cousin of putting drugs in her food in an emotional jailhouse interview days after she was arrested and booked.

She also said there was a lot of things she didn't remember from that day.

"I felt like I was, I want to say, possessed, like I didn't have control," Luna said. "I didn't remember the whole ride until I had sobered up again."

According to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Luna said she was high on both meth and synthetic marijuana -- also known as "spice" -- at the time of the incident.

