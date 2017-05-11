Woman struck, killed in Mesa after getting out of her car

Mesa police at the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on May 11, 2017. (Photo: Bryan West / 12 News)

MESA, Ariz. – A woman was killed in Mesa Thursday after stopping her car in the middle of the road near the intersection of Center Street and University Drive.

Mesa Police said around 4 a.m. Thursday morning she was heading westbound on University. She came to a halt, put her flashers on and got out.

A man driving a truck eastbound struck the woman. She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died.

Police are investigating why she got out of her car, but said there is a dead cat lying right where she was struck.

According to a Mesa officer, the cat was dead and lying in the road on Wednesday, but the cat did not have cardboard underneath it.

Thursday morning there was a piece of cardboard.

The male driver of the truck is OK.

Impairment does not seem to be a factor.

© 2017 KPNX-TV