Woman struck, killed in Mesa after getting out of her car

MESA, Ariz. – A woman was killed in Mesa Thursday after stopping her car in the middle of the road near the intersection of Center Street and University Drive.
Mesa Police said around 4 a.m. Thursday morning she was heading westbound on University. She came to a halt, put her flashers on and got out.
A man driving a truck eastbound struck the woman. She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died.
Police are investigating why she got out of her car, but said there is a dead cat lying right where she was struck.
According to a Mesa officer, the cat was dead and lying in the road on Wednesday, but the cat did not have cardboard underneath it.
Thursday morning there was a piece of cardboard.
The male driver of the truck is OK.
Impairment does not seem to be a factor.
