Woman shot in Glendale road rage incident

Police at the scene of a road rage shooting Aug. 2, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A woman was rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening after being shot in a road rage incident, according to police.

Glendale police went to the scene near 59th Avenue and Bell Road at around 5:10 p.m.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital and her injuries are considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Glendale PD is still investigating. The shooter, who police said is also a woman, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

© 2017 KPNX-TV