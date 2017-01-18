KPNX
Woman sentenced to 1.5 years prison for role in sex-trafficking ring in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. - A woman was sentenced Wednesday for her role a sex-trafficking ring involving young girls that was based in Tempe.

Patcharin Koibuchi was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison and 3 years of probation. The Arizona Attorney General's office says Koibuchi organized a sex trafficking ring, forcing young Thai girls to work as escorts.

Koibuchi pleaded guilty to Attempted Illegal Control of an Enterprise and Attempted Money Laundering in December.

Koibuchi is a citizen of Thailand.

