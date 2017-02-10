Woman randomly kidnaps 4-year-old in Scottsdale

Tiffany Baginski. (Photo: Scottsdale PD)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A woman was arrested for kidnapping a 4-year-old boy from a caregiver Thursday afternoon in Scottsdale.

Tiffany N. Baginski, 30, faces charges of kidnapping and custodial interference after the apparently random kidnapping.

The caregiver was in another room of her home near 68th Street and Thomas Road when she heard an adult female voice coming from the front of her apartment, where the boy was.

When she went to check on the boy, he was gone and the screen door was open.

Officers shut down the area and started checking vehicles in the neighborhood and eventually found Baginski with the child in an alley near the Circle K on 68th Street next to the neighborhood.

They arrested her and returned the child to his family safely.

Police say the victim and suspect did not know one another.

