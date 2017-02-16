Woman loses Super Bowl bet with dad, pays up in banana suit

Kristin Bisoi made good on a lost Super Bowl bet with her dad, banana suit and all! Feb. 16, 2017. (Photo: Kristin Bisoi)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - "15 minutes of shame."

That's how Kristin Bitsoi described her morning spent dancing to Lady Gaga in a banana suit on a street corner in Chandler on Thursday.

Kristin made an unfortunate Super Bowl bet with her dad, who is a Tom Brady fan. The loser would be out on the corner dressed as a banana holding a sign of the winner's choice.

"I thought the Falcons were a sure thing until Brady came back and proved me wrong by making my dad the winner of our bet," Kristin said in an email.

The Falcons let her down. So on the corner of Chandler Boulevard and Dobson Road in front of the Circle K drivers experienced a rather peculiar site Thursday morning.

"A few people waved and honked. Had a few folks that were going on the bus, stop and say they were sorry," Kristin said. "Other than that I had my earphones in dancing away to Lady Gaga and wiggling in the suit!"

Kristin said paying up for their Super Bowl bet was also "a unique way to give a birthday shout out to my dad."

Way to be a good sport, Kristin! But maybe next time you shouldn't bet against Brady...

