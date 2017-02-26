Woman killed, man seriously injured in ATV crash at Sycamore Creek

Maricopa County Deputy Sheriff (Photo: MCSO)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A woman has died and a man was flown to the hospital after an ATV crash at Sycamore Creek, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said a quad with two riders collided head-on with a truck Sunday.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene, and the driver was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck did not sustain any injuries.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

