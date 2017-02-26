KPNX
Close

Woman killed, man seriously injured in ATV crash at Sycamore Creek

12 News , KPNX 4:49 PM. MST February 26, 2017

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A woman has died and a man was flown to the hospital after an ATV crash at Sycamore Creek, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said a quad with two riders collided head-on with a truck Sunday.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene, and the driver was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. 

The driver of the truck did not sustain any injuries.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories