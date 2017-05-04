Woman found dead after Mesa apartment fire was DES employee

A Mesa PD van at the scene where fire crews found the bodies of a woman and a young boy in an apartment fire Tuesday, May 2, 2016, according to the Mesa Police Department. (Photo: Carlos Chavez/12 News)

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - A woman found dead after an apartment fire in Mesa has been identified as an Arizona Department of Economic Security employee.

The agency issued a statement Thursday confirming the death of Jazmin Bridges.

Mesa police say a young boy also was found dead in the apartment, but the child's name and relationship to Bridges is unclear.

Police say someone called 911 about smoke coming from an apartment around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When fire crews arrived, they say the smoke was coming from a nearly extinguished fire inside one of the bedrooms.

Police say the two bodies were badly burned and have been taken to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsies and positive identifications.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

