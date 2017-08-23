Woman embraces pet in tears after Phoenix firefighter saves dog from house fire

PHOENIX - A homeowner tearfully embraced her pet Wednesday morning after a firefighter rescued a dog from a burning home.
The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a fire near 30th Avenue and Beardsley Road Wednesday morning.
Fire crews found a detached shed on fire and the fire was extending to the home.
After the firefighter handed the dog to the homeowner, she was transported to a local hospital for first and second-degree burns, Phoenix FD said. She is in stable condition.
Phoenix FD is investigating the fire.
