Woman dead, 3 others injured in crash involving 4 vehicles in Phoenix

The scene of a 4-car crash in Phoenix that sent four people to the hospital. (Photo: Mike Lahrman/12 News)

PHOENIX - The 4-car crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in west Phoenix near 51 Avenue and McDowell Road.

According to police, one of the vehicles was headed westbound on McDowell Road approaching 51st Avenue when the driver lost control, sideswiped another westbound vehicle, spun to face southbound in the intersection and was hit on the passenger side by an eastbound vehicle.

There was a total of seven patients, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

One woman had to be cut out of her vehicle. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Two more women and a man are in serious condition, and three other people were evaluated and released at the scene.

The force of the crash damaged a fourth vehicle, police said.

