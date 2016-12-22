Woman arrested in shooting death of Maricopa man

MARICOPA, Ariz. - A woman is now in custody for a deadly shooting in Maricopa.
Kathryn Sinkevitch, 32, is accused of killing 31-year-old Michael Agerter last week.
Police believe it was a result of domestic violence.
According to Maricopa police, officers responded to multiple shots fired on Dec. 16 at a house in the Rancho El Darado subdivision.
Agerter was found dead from gunshot wounds in a garage.
Investigators released surveillance video Wednesday showing a woman running to the house, then away from it before getting into a vehicle.
They say the video helped lead to Sinkevitch's arrest.
Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Maricopa Police Department at 520-568-3673.
