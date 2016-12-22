Woman arrested in shooting death of Maricopa man

Kathryn Sinkevitch booking photo. (Photo: Maricopa PD)

MARICOPA, Ariz. - A woman is now in custody for a deadly shooting in Maricopa.

Kathryn Sinkevitch, 32, is accused of killing 31-year-old Michael Agerter last week.

Police believe it was a result of domestic violence.

According to Maricopa police, officers responded to multiple shots fired on Dec. 16 at a house in the Rancho El Darado subdivision.

Agerter was found dead from gunshot wounds in a garage.

Investigators released surveillance video Wednesday showing a woman running to the house, then away from it before getting into a vehicle.

They say the video helped lead to Sinkevitch's arrest.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Maricopa Police Department at 520-568-3673.

Copyright 2016 KPNX