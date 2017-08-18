Woman arrested for setting apartment fire that sent Mesa officers to hospital

A Mesa apartment engulfed in flames. Aug. 18, 2017. (Photo: Screenshot from Marvin Tapia's video)

MESA, Ariz. - A woman has been arrested for allegedly starting the apartment fire that sent several police officers to the hospital Thursday night.

According to police, witnesses reported hearing a door slam and the woman screaming inside her apartment,

before hearing glass break and fire inside the apartment.

The witnesses told police people tried to help her climb out a window, but she was screaming to let her die. A witness also reported seeing a trashcan in the middle of the woman's living room.

According to police, the 911 call made by the woman has her saying the apartment is on fire and she wants to kill herself.

Police said several responding officers went into the apartment on a tip a baby may be inside. They did not find a baby.

12 News viewer, Marvin Tapia, caught the officers' efforts on camera. Three officers were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation while five had to be taken to a hospital.

Police said the fire damaged at least four apartments and displaced at least 10 families.

Police arrested the woman for one count of arson and eight counts of endangerment for the officers who were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

