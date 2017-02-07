Woman allegedly threatened ex-boyfriend before hitting him with car

Verna Herron. (Photo: Phoenix PD)

PHOENIX - Verena Herron, 25, made her first appearance in court Tuesday. She is accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend, 24-year-old Christopher Miller.

Herron was arrested Monday after she called 911. Miller was found trapped underneath her car outside of the apartment complex where he lived near 40th Street and McDowell Road.

Herron is facing possible charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

According to court paperwork, Herron threatened to "run his ass over" before driving off, doing a U-turn and allegedly striking him with her vehicle.

According to investigators, witnesses said the two were arguing about Herron getting the phone number of another man.

Court paperwork details that Miller threw Herron's clothing out of their apartment. Herron told police she was drinking before the incident.

Herron's next court date is set for Feb. 14. A judge set her bail at $1 million.

