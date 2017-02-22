Woman accused of trying to run over Chandler police officer

Enriqutta Martha Herrera (Photo: MCSO)

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - A Queen Creek woman has been arrested for allegedly ramming a Chandler police car with her vehicle and attempting to run over an officer.

Police say 33-year-old Enriqutta Martha Herrera is jailed on suspicion of aggravated assault and unlawful flight.

She didn't have a lawyer at her initial court appearance Tuesday.

Herrera initially was reported as a possible impaired driver by a bystander around 2 p.m. Monday.

PREVIOUSLY: Chandler PD: DUI suspect hit patrol car, fled scene

A Chandler police officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on Herrera.

Herrera refused to roll down the window and backed into the police car.

Police say she then put her car in drive and drove toward the officer.

The officer tripped on a raised concrete median and suffered minor injuries to his hand.

Police say Herrera wasn't impaired when she was arrested.

