Woman accused of running over ex-boyfriend and killing him, in court

PHOENIX - Loved ones are describing the case as a fatal attraction. Verena Herron has been behind bars in Phoenix for weeks and is scheduled to be arraigned in Superior Court Thursday.

Earlier in February, Herron was arrested after calling 911 and telling police her ex-boyfriend, Christopher Miller, was trapped underneath her car. This happened at his apartment complex near 40th Street and McDowell Road.

Investigators say Miller and Herron got in a fight and it ended up in the parking lot.

A man who saw the alleged murder of his best friend says Herron turned her car into a weapon and Miller was hit and killed.

Herron is facing possible first degree murder and aggravated assault charges. Her arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

