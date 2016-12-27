Witness recalls Monday night I-17 shootout

A police officer on Interstate 17 after the freeway was closed Dec. 26, 2016. (Photo: Dan Siegel/12 News)

PHOENIX - Interstate 17 was closed at Thomas Road in both directions Monday night around 6:20 p.m., after police shot a suspect believed to have shot two other people on the freeway.

The freeway was reopened in both directions about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The closure stems from several carjackings which turned into shootings, investigators said.

According to Sgt. Jon Howard with Phoenix PD, the suspect, a 31-year-old man, kidnapped a 22-year-old man near 35th and Grand Avenues. Police say the suspect held the victim at gunpoint and demanded he be driven to Mexico.

The victim and suspect drove to I-17 southbound where they fought over the gun and crashed. The victim was able to safely escape.

Police say the suspect then tried to steal at least three more vehicles at gunpoint.

While in the middle of I-17 traffic, the suspect tried to carjack a healthcare van next, with three people inside. There was a struggle, then the suspect shot the driver before he could get away. He has non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities go on to say that the suspect then tried to steal another vehicle, but the driver escaped as the car was being shot at.

AUDIO: Police radio calls from incident

Finally, the suspect jumped on the hood of another vehicle. Police say he shot one of the men inside and he then crashed. The victim has critical injuries but is expected to survive.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers then responded to that crash in the southbound lanes of I-17 near Thomas Monday night about 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the man who was shot inside of his vehicle.

The troopers then saw a man running in traffic in the northbound lanes with a gun. DPS troopers confronted and traded gunfire with the suspect, who was hit.

Kevin Winchester says he was driving southbound on the I-17 near Indian School when he spotted a man running on the freeway.

“So that's when I was thinking I better yell at him to get off the road,” Winchester told 12 News.

At first Winchester thought the man needed help, but he soon realized the suspect was holding a gun.

But before he could utter the words, Winchester says he saw the man aim at nearby vehicles.

“It just felt like slow motion seeing the guy go, ‘pow, pow,’” he said, mimicking a handgun.

"He shot a couple times and then went to passenger side and shot a couple more times,” Winchester said.

Now he’s left wondering what would have happened had he had the chance to yell out at the suspect.

“If I would have rolled down the window and yelled at him I would have drawn his attention and he would have shot me,” he said.

The suspect was hospitalized with critical injuries. Police say he's expected to survive.

The officers were not shot. Phoenix police are conducting the criminal investigation and DPS is looking at the incident on the internal side.





