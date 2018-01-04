With highs in the 70s, 40+ flights canceled at Sky Harbor due to snow

It's another gorgeous winter day in Phoenix with high temperatures around the Valley of the Sun in the high 70s.
But much of the rest of the country is seeing frigid -- and in some cases dangerous -- temperatures, particularly on the East Coast.
That's why Sky Harbor has seen 43 cancellations and nearly 100 delays Thursday as of 4:30 p.m., according to FlightAware.
Along the East Coast, more than 4,000 flights were canceled (with hundreds more expected Friday) while a "bomb cyclone" brings heavy snow, high winds and whiteout conditions to the Northeast.
According to the National Weather Service, several areas in South Carolina received 4 or more inches of snow Thursday as of 4 p.m. EST.
The weather system is expected to continue up the East Coast, but a new blast of arctic air from Canada may move back in over the weekend.
