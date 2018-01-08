Wildlife World Zoo kicks off year with rare monkey births

The Valley's own Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park announced Monday they celebrated the new year with the birth of two rare monkeys. (Photo: Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park)

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - The Valley's own Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park announced Monday they celebrated the new year with the birth of two rare monkeys.

The zoo proudly announced the births of a spider monkey, typically found in Mexico, Central and South America, and a colobus money, native to Central Africa. According to the zoo, both spider monkeys and colobus monkeys are becoming increasingly rare in their native lands and both species' numbers are decreasing.

The two new monkeys will be raised by their mothers at the zoo.

The baby monkeys join baby Waylon the warthog and Sunny the sea lion who was born in the fall. Sunny is the first marine mammal born in Arizona.

Located near State Route 303 and Northern Avenue, Wildlife World Zoo is open every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is home to more than 6,000 animals, making it Arizona's largest collection of exotic animals.

