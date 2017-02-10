Wild West returns as Pony Express team thunders through Scottsdale

Over two dozen riders with the Hashknife Pony Express rode 200 miles to deliver mail in Scottsdale early Friday. (Photo: Halie Cook/12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Over 100 hooves could be heard thundering through Old Town Scottsdale as riders with the Hashknife Pony Express finished the last leg of its journey.

The journey began three days ago in Holbrook and riders had to average one mile every five to seven minutes to make their deadline.

“It’s the final delivery of mail on our 200-mile route. Over the last 59 years we have carried Pony Express-style mail," said Steve Reynolds, the executive officer of the Navajo County Hashknife Sheriff's Posse.

Residents were able to have their mail delivered by this time-honored tradition and Reynolds says that letters were received from all over the world.

Riders say that keeping Western history and heritage alive is what drives them to do the ride year after year.

“Carrying the mail is a big adrenaline rush. The first time you grab the mail it’s pretty wild, you know. You get the mail and you’re just haulin’ across the road and the dirt. It’s like the Wild West to me -- it’s a fun thing," said Jason Lewis, a rider with the Hashknife Pony Express.

