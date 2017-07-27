Wife of firefighter killed: Please sign 'Luke's Law' for bouncer training

Heather Jones addresses the media July 27, 2017. Her husband, Luke Jones, was killed in January. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Inside the law offices of Fennemore-Craig, the widow of Luke Jones, a Daisy Mountain firefighter spoke to media for the first time since his death.

"As much as I wish that he would have come home that night instead of extending the evening," Heather Jones said, "what happened to him at Centerforlds should have never happened to anybody."

The 12-year fire veteran was off-duty and out at the club. Phoenix police said, after reviewing surveillance footage, Jones was in a confrontation by the bouncer, Brandon Draper.

"That's when the doorman goes over and pushes the victim down to the ground," said Sgt. Jonathan Howard, "climbs on top of him and strikes him multiple times."

Jones was then put in a car. His friend took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Draper was later arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

"That's why it is so important that we announce 'Luke's Law' today," said Heather.

The online petition aims to make stricter regulations on the hiring of bouncers and require that all bouncers take training.

To see or sign the petition, visit: https://lambergoodnow.com/luke/.

