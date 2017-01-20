Widow seeks $75 million for fatal police shooting of husband

The autopsy shows that Daniel Shaver was shot multiple times. (Photo: Mesa Police Department)

PHOENIX (AP) - The widow of a man fatally shot a year ago by a police officer at a Mesa hotel has filed a lawsuit seeking $75 million in damages.

Laney Sweet alleged the killing of Daniel Shaver of Granbury, Texas, was unprovoked.

Sweet alleges reckless tactics used by officers when responding to a report of a man pointing a rifle out of a hotel window had contributed to Shaver's death.

Shaver was shot as he lay on the ground and was ordered to crawl toward officers.

Officers say they believed Shaver, who tearfully pleaded with officers not to kill him, was reaching for a gun.

Shaver wasn't armed when he was approached by officers but had pellet guns in his room as part of his pest-control job.

Mesa police declined to comment.

