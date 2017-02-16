Where to cut costs in wedding planning

Photo: Vanda9/iStock

It's hard to believe when you look at event planner George Abrams work, but when it comes to cutting, it's his rule of thumb.

"Less is more with the dress, less is more with the flowers, less is more with the food," he said. "Quality is important."

So what can go off the wedding to-buy list? Abrams says favors.

"I think favors are something one does when one has an excess amount of money," he said. "No one really wants anything with your monogram on it."

Also "save the date" cards, he says. His advice: Use an email for that.

Another piece of advice: "Keep your numbers down, invite the people that are most important to you. If you have friends that are single, they don't need to bring a guest."

On top of everything, Abrams says to be realistic with your budget.

"When it's all said and done, if you're going to feed people, you're going to spend $100 a person," he said.

Some quick places to skim the budget:

1. Photography. "in this day of iPhones and selfies, you're going to get more pictures than you need."

2. Cake. "Go simple. There's nothing more beautiful than a couple in front of a white wedding cake that's not got anything."

3. And - ladies, brace yourselves - Abrams says don't blow the budget on the dress.

"People will always remember the food, the entertainment and the event," he said. "They won't necessarily remember your dress."

(© 2017 KPNX)