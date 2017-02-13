When and where to see wildflowers in the Phoenix area

Poppies start to pop in mid-February at some Valley hiking spots such as Piestewa Peak. (Photo: Steve McKenney)

It's that time of year when the desert begins blooming, brightening up hiking trails with pops of color (and making for picture-perfect opportunities for you to share photos with us using #BeOn12).

Boyce Thompson Arboretum says poppies and other annuals pop around mid-February and peak near mid-March. And if we get in on abundant rainfall, you may be able to enjoy the flowers into April.

While you may see poppies dotting the trails now, cacti and shrubs will be blossoming later in the wildflower season.

There are so many great places to catch a glimpse of the wildflowers but here are some areas recommended by the arboretum:

Goldfield Mountains

Superstitions

Apache Trail

Roosevelt Lake

McDowell Mountain

South Mountain

White Tanks

Estrellas

Also, a great spot to see owl's clovers is on SR 177 between Superior and Kearny.

If you've got more spots you think people should check out, let us know!

